BLOCKv (VEE) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $6.04 million and $985.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and OKEx. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00251599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.01265128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00094975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDEX, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

