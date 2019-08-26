Blockparty (BOXX Token) Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (BOXX)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a market capitalization of $825,604.00 and approximately $36,070.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00253137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.01269286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00095104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty . The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com . The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Trading

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

