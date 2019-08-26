Blocknet Price Tops $1.37 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00013336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $8.32 million and $3,511.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,053,102 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

