BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 6.7% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 31,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,408. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

