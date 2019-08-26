Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $372.00 and $65.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00561419 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005421 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000240 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002258 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.