BitRent Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (RNTB)

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 71.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, BitRent has traded down 42% against the dollar. BitRent has a total market cap of $24,284.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRent token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Bit-Z, YoBit and OTCBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00251599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.01265128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00094975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000407 BTC.

BitRent Token Profile

BitRent was first traded on September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Exrates and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

