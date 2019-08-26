Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $60,656.00 and approximately $3,304.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00247488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.18 or 0.01254135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00094771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 20,396,296 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

