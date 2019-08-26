Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Bitcoin Red has a total market cap of $92,400.00 and $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01260230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00093693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Token Profile

Bitcoin Red’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

