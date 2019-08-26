Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22,959.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $356,419.00 and $22,959.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 10,697,044 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Escodex, Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

