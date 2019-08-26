Bitblocks Hits Market Capitalization of $72,478.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $72,478.00 and approximately $388.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025451 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002480 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00152908 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000763 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,242.82 or 0.99784637 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002581 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

