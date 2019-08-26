Bismuth Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $664.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022160 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

