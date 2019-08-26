Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.36

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.36 and traded as high as $5.33. Bird Construction shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 20,707 shares.

BDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80. The firm has a market cap of $228.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 314.52%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

