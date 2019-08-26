BidaskClub Downgrades Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $410.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.81 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,011,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

