Berenberg Bank Reiterates “$110.00” Price Target for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 target price on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.90.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,737. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $130.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.34.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $115,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $61,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,983 shares of company stock valued at $8,659,098. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $374,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,670,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,091.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,263,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $128,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $680,043,000 after purchasing an additional 913,279 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,421,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 894,736 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

