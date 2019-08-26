Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Senior Officer Sells C$55,308.00 in Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Senior Officer Ryan Jeffery Ptolemy sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$55,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,436.

Shares of TSE BSX traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.43. 9,737,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.72.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

