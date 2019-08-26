Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

