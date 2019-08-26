Barclays Analysts Give Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) a €2.70 Price Target

Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TC1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.91) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.08 ($3.58).

ETR TC1 opened at €1.91 ($2.22) on Friday. Tele Columbus has a fifty-two week low of €1.24 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of €4.09 ($4.75). The stock has a market cap of $243.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of €1.95 and a 200-day moving average of €1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 433.16.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

