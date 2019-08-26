BANKEX Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One BANKEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, BANKEX has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. BANKEX has a total market capitalization of $787,528.00 and approximately $129,547.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.06 or 0.04973266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00045044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About BANKEX

BANKEX (BKX) is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,040,901 tokens. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en . BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org . BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, Hotbit, HitBTC, Simex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

