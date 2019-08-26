Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNS. Barclays restated an “average” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 794,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,900. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 456.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9,420.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 630.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

