Bank of America Analysts Give Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) a $120.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.89.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $104.59. 193,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,910. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $7,527,020.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $6,202,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

