Bank of America Analysts Give Peugeot (EPA:UG) a €26.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.51 ($28.49).

Peugeot stock opened at €18.90 ($21.97) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €20.97. Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

