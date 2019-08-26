B. Riley Analysts Give Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) a $18.00 Price Target

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) has been given a $18.00 target price by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s current price.

SPPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of SPPI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,536. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $916.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 109.76%. The firm had revenue of ($1.25) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Ashton sold 6,667 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $57,136.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,413.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 3,535 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $30,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,568.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,192 shares of company stock valued at $573,664. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 243.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

