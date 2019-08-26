B. Riley Analysts Give Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) a $116.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $116.00 target price on Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s FY2021 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARCH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arch Coal to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.67.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.78. 153,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. Arch Coal has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,844. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the second quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Arch Coal by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arch Coal by 40.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.