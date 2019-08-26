Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Stake Boosted by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,599 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial comprises 12.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned approximately 1.10% of Axos Financial worth $18,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,270,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter worth about $23,490,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $22,750,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 724,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 112,179 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $20,716,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Axos Financial stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.28. 120,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. Axos Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

