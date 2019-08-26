Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $415.09

Aviva plc (LON:AV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $415.09 and traded as high as $366.60. Aviva shares last traded at $361.40, with a volume of 9,595,632 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AV shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 479 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 498.18 ($6.51).

The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 396.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £1,135.53 ($1,483.77).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

