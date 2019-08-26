Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) vs. Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Financial Contrast

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Echostar and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echostar -4.09% 0.46% 0.22% Aviat Networks 2.46% 5.66% 2.20%

This table compares Echostar and Aviat Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Echostar $2.09 billion 1.85 -$40.47 million $0.38 104.66 Aviat Networks $242.51 million 0.29 $1.84 million N/A N/A

Aviat Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Echostar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Echostar and Aviat Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Echostar 0 1 1 1 3.00 Aviat Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Echostar presently has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.12%. Given Echostar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Echostar is more favorable than Aviat Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Echostar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 51.6% of Echostar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Aviat Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Echostar has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Echostar beats Aviat Networks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers. This segment also designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment for other satellite systems; and provides satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite operations and services using its owned and leased in-orbits satellites to corporates, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers. This segment also provides telemetry, tracking, and control services for satellites, as well as technical consulting services. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software tools and applications, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, manage, and optimize its systems, as well as sources, supplies, and supports third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including planning, deployment, operation, optimization, and maintenance of customers' networks. The company serves mobile and fixed public, private, and broadcast network operators; federal, state, and local government agencies; and transportation, energy, and utility companies, as well as public safety agencies. It markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and system integrators; indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

