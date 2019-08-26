Aventus (AVT) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Aventus token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, Mercatox and Gatecoin. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $803,008.00 and approximately $15,319.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Mercatox, OKEx, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

