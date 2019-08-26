Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $165.78. 26,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,795. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average of $160.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

