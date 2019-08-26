Auroracoin (AUR) One Day Volume Hits $197.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Auroracoin has a market cap of $442,300.00 and approximately $197.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, ISX, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002507 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00154339 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000761 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,296.56 or 0.99822749 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002657 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035903 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and ISX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

