Augur (REP) Hits Market Cap of $107.05 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $9.73 or 0.00093771 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, Liqui, ABCC and Bitsane. During the last week, Augur has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Augur has a market cap of $107.05 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00251599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.01265128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00094975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Gatecoin, Kraken, Bittrex, Crex24, BX Thailand, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Binance, Bitsane, Livecoin, GOPAX, Liqui, Cobinhood, Koinex, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bithumb, Bitbns, Mercatox, ABCC, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, BitBay, DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinTiger and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

