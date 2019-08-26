AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.1% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 90,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $35.11. 4,920,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,581,718. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $258.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

