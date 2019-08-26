AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of AtriCure and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $26.42 on Thursday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $47,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,039,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4,185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 373,336 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 356,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 341,689 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 675,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

