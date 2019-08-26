ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ASML worth $57,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in ASML by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 461.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 115.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ABN Amro assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.80.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.49 on Monday, reaching $213.99. 113,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,773. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $234.50. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

