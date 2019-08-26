Arionum (ARO) Achieves Market Cap of $262,721.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Arionum has a total market cap of $262,721.00 and approximately $2,254.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arionum has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,334.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.01824181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.94 or 0.03010854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00718288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00769010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00071032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00495824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007825 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

