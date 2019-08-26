Arepacoin (AREPA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $38,540.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000311 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,338,331 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

