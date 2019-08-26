Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $87.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Aptiv by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.