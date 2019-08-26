Apex Price Up 28.2% Over Last Week (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Apex token can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, LBank and Bitbns. In the last seven days, Apex has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $79,391.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011200 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,774,328 tokens. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.