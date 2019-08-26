ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,171,552. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

