ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.73

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 8458715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after buying an additional 100,503 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 116,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 234,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.