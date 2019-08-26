Analysts Set Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Price Target at $7.31

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

WTRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waitr in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.68 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Tilman J. Fertitta bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph Stough bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,094,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,050 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRH. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 557.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,530 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter worth $131,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter worth $153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 109.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. Waitr has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $153.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

