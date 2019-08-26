Analysts Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Price Target at $32.85

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners set a $38.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

MUR traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 37,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,564. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.94. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.71 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $25,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at $469,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,817,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,061,000 after purchasing an additional 93,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $44,387,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,014,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,009,000 after purchasing an additional 150,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

