Analysts Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price at $166.61

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.06.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE DE traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.50. 568,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average is $158.21. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $171.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

