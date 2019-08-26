Analysts Set $7.59 Target Price for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $7.59 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CASI Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 92 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,111,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 372,964 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,126,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 75,815 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 59,501 shares during the period. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

