Analysts Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post $357.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.03 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $322.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMP. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Compass Minerals International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.89. 238,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.33. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.22%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

