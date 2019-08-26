Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,069. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.82. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.366 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

