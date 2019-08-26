Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Amarillo Gold Corp (CVE:AGC) were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 62,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 68,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Amarillo Gold alerts:

Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's principal property is the Mara Rosa Gold project that comprises approximately 60,000 hectares of exploration permits and 2,600 hectares of mining permits located near the village of Mara Rosa in the state of Goias.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.