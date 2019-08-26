Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Down 29.3% in August

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

AMAL stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,776. The firm has a market cap of $501.35 million and a PE ratio of 11.47. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 33,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

