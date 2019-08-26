Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,655,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.