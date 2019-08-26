Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Up 25.7% in August

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,785,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 1,420,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days. Currently, 21.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. 35,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,518. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $312.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $196.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASPS shares. BidaskClub lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

