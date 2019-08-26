Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $190,277.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,006 shares of company stock valued at $20,945,223. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AYX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,286. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.35, a PEG ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.27.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

